MAI Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Copart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Copart by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Copart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.