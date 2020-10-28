MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

