Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

