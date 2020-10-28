Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $20,873,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

