Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.01% of Macy's worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Macy's by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Macy's by 4,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Macy's in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy's had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy's from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy's in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

