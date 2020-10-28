m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) vs. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:MBT) Head to Head Comparison

m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than m-Wise.

Profitability

This table compares m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets m-Wise N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.69% 129.45% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 0.99 $840.74 million $0.89 9.12

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than m-Wise.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats m-Wise on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About m-Wise

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

