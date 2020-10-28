Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Luminex stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $287,653.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $4,813,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,093,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,751,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Luminex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

