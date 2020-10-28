LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.37% of Terex worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.