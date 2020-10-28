LSV Asset Management Sells 884,351 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,313,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 884,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 240.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE PBF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $562.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

