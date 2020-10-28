LSV Asset Management Sells 84,175 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of Arconic worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $696,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

