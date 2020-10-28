LSV Asset Management Sells 76,944 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,944 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.89% of Hawaiian worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 537.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 225,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 264,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of HA opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

