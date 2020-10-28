LSV Asset Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

