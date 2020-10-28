LSV Asset Management Sells 4,200 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.46% of MEDNAX worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 54,986 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

