LSV Asset Management Sells 34,400 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HVT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

