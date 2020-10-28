LSV Asset Management Sells 30,400 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.59% of CoreCivic worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CXW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

