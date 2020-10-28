LSV Asset Management Sells 25,900 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.23% of Universal Logistics worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ULH stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

