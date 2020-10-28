LSV Asset Management Sells 2,100,511 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,511 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

