LSV Asset Management Sells 18,500 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.17% of Universal Insurance worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 666,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.53). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

