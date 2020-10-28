LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.29% of Cars.com worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

CARS opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $538.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.