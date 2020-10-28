LSV Asset Management Sells 13,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Teradyne worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TER opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

