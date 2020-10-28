LSV Asset Management Sells 10,600 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of Fabrinet worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,060,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

