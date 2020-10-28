LSV Asset Management Purchases 173,242 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.06% of First Busey worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

