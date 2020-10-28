LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.97% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABG opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

