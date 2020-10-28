LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

