LSV Asset Management Has $20.69 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.37% of Shoe Carnival worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $12,830,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 302,266 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In related news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

