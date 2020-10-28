LSV Asset Management Has $19.57 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of Popular worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.