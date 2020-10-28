LSV Asset Management Has $18.73 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of American Woodmark worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

