LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.87% of Vectrus worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vectrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

