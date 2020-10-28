LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Old Republic International worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 96.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,820 shares of company stock valued at $239,889. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.