LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Air Lease worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AL opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

