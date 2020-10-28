LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Bunge worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

