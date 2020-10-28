LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. ValuEngine raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

