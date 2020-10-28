LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

