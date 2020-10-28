LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of Paramount Group worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paramount Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

