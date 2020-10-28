LSV Asset Management Buys 73,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

AVT stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

