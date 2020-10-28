LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

