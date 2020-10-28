LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

