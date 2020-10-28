Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises 1.5% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

