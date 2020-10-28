Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 12.5%

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 248,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 323,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

