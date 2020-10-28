Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $34.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 57,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Insiders acquired a total of 176,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

