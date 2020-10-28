Lition Market Capitalization Reaches $6.02 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $2.57 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.02914195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.69 or 0.02013060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00430016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00973408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00439733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

