Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Linamar stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

