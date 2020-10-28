Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,169 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $16,623.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,331 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $19,179.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $134,999.59.

RealReal stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.62.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

