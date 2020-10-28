LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.40. LeoNovus shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 8,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

