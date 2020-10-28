Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEA opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

