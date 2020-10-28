Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.75. Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

