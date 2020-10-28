Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 1.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth $173,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth $220,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.