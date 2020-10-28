Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 310,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.