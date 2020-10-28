Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

