Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,815 shares of company stock worth $19,004,927. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.27 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

